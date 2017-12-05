US State Department warns American Embassies amid possible Jerusalem decision:Report

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (APP):The US State Department has issued warnings to American embassies worldwide ahead of a possible decision by President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a media report said.

The online magazine POLITIO quoted State Department officials reported on Tuesday that the State

Department in the past two weeks have issued classified cables in which it expressed concern over the anger in

the Arab world over possible US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

There is a growing concern in the Arab world and it has warned the US over the repercussions of such a

decision worldwide.

A vast majority of the nations, including the United States, do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as

they want that its status must be resolved as part of peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Pakistan has time again raised the issue in the United Nations that a viable, independent state of Palestine

on the basis of the internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is

the only sustainable guarantee for enduring peace in the Middle East.

Under a 1995 law passed by the Congress, the US president must recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

and begin relocating the American embassy from Tel Aviv. If he does not do that, he must issue a declaration every

six months that such a move would conflict with America’s national security interests.

President Trump issued a waiver in June and another was expected on Friday but the White House did not

make any announcement, raising the prospects that the President may announce or take a position on the issue in

a speaking event on Wednesday, the POLITICO report said.

During a presidential campaign, Trump had promised to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,

but many past US Presidents made similar promise during their campaign only to drop them later after moving to

the White House.

Political experts have warned that any decision to relocate US embassy to Jerusalem, which will tantamount

to recognizing the city as Israel’s capital would trigger violence in the Middle East and could potentially place US embassies in the region in danger.

Some of the Arab leaders have already urged Trump not to change the American policy on Jerusalem as

they warned that such a move would diminish any prospects of peace in the Middle East.