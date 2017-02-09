US State Department lauded Ambassador Jilani for efforts to strengthen Pak US ties

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (APP) :The Acting Deputy Secretary of State

Ambassador Thomas Shannon and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Ms. Laurel Miller lauded the services and contribution of Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani in strengthening the Pak US relations and promoting Pakistan’s national interest in the US capital.

She made these remarks at a farewell reception in honor of Ambassador

Jilani, who is going back to Pakistan after completing his tenure. The reception, held at the prestigious Blair House, was attended by a large number of Administration officials, from the Departments of State, Defence, Treasury, US Trade Representative as well as the White House.

Several former US Ambassadors to Pakistan as well as former Special

Representatives for Afghanistan and Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

A large number of Ambassadors from the diplomatic corps of Washington DC

and officers from the Embassy of Pakistan also attended the reception.

Recalling the key accomplishments of Ambassador Jilani in his three year

tenure in Washington, Acting SRAP Miller noted that Ambassador Jilani was instrumental in taking the relationship to a new height with deepening economic and defence ties as well as people to people contacts.

“Both the countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in the domain of

security and counter terrorism, she underlined, according to a statement

by the US State Department.

SRAP Miller stated that due to the personal efforts of Ambassador

Jilani, the wide ranging and multi dimensional relationship between the

two countries had evolved into a mutually beneficial partnership. Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region were also noted.

Ambassador Jilani thanked the State Department and all the officials

from the Administration, the think tanks, academia and the diplomatic corps for making his farewell a memorable occasion.

Reciprocating the warm sentiments expressed by the US officials for his

services as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, he noted the excellent cooperation and continued support to his office throughout these years which contributed significantly in further cementing the bilateral ties.

Ambassador Jilani expressed the hope that similar cooperation and

support would be extended to his successor to take the relationship

forward.

During a media interaction this week, Ambassador Jilani said that there

was a renewed interest in Pakistan due to the recent economic turnaround in the country. There was a positive feedback from the International institutions like IMF and World Bank as Pakistan has been regarded as one

of the fast emerging economies.

The US media also paid rich tribute to marked improvement in Pakistan’s

economy. Many credit rating agencies have upgraded the credit rating of Pakistan which is again a reflection of renewed trust in Pakistan’s burgeoning economy.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to working closely with the

new US Administration.

APP/zh/ik

