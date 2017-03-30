US Special Advisor calls on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Mr Knox Thames, the US

Department of State’s Special Advisor on Religious Minorities

in the Near East and South and Central Asia paid a courtesy

call on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister (SAPM), on Thursday.

Fatemi apprised the Special Advisor on the steps taken

by the Government to ensure a more inclusive and progressive

Pakistan, a foreign office statement issued here said.

He said that while the world was facing increasing

xenophobia and hostility towards minorities, the policies of

the Government and its across the board support, has clearly

shown that the nation has rejected the politics of hate and

divisiveness.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Holi message to the

members of the Hindu community, address to religious scholars

at Jamia Naeemia and his message on the occasion of Christmas,

all serve to highlight the Government’s unflinching resolve to

fully protect the rights of the minorities, as guaranteed

under the constitution of Pakistan, the statement added.