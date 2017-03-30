US Special Advisor calls on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Mr Knox Thames, the US
Department of State’s Special Advisor on Religious Minorities
in the Near East and South and Central Asia paid a courtesy
call on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister (SAPM), on Thursday.
Fatemi apprised the Special Advisor on the steps taken
by the Government to ensure a more inclusive and progressive
Pakistan, a foreign office statement issued here said.
He said that while the world was facing increasing
xenophobia and hostility towards minorities, the policies of
the Government and its across the board support, has clearly
shown that the nation has rejected the politics of hate and
divisiveness.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Holi message to the
members of the Hindu community, address to religious scholars
at Jamia Naeemia and his message on the occasion of Christmas,
all serve to highlight the Government’s unflinching resolve to
fully protect the rights of the minorities, as guaranteed
under the constitution of Pakistan, the statement added.
