RAWALPINDI, July 03 (APP): The members of US Armed Services

Committee of the Senate headed by Senator John Mc’Can on Monday

assured that the US will continue her cooperation and support to

Pakistan in fight against terrorism to keep the scourge out of this

area.

Talking to media during the visit to South Waziristan

Agency, Senator Mc’Can said that delegation from the US was having

very informative and important visit to Pakistan.

This visit was helping “understanding the challenges, the

successes, challenges and remaining challenges that require close

coordination and assistance from us and with us. We talked about

many issues including the importance of Afghan and Pakistan

cooperation and relationship on the border. We are confident that

with the right cooperation and with the right strategy we can see

success here and its a very long struggle,” Senator Mc’Can added.

Senator Lindsay Graham said one of the great success stories

in the last few years was that the Pakistan Army’s efforts to change

this part further better. “I cannot express that how I am impressed.

What happened in the last years speaks well of Paskistan Army and

people of this region and there is no turning back. We can together

work that terrorism stays out of this area.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said we have learnt about that how

Pakistan is the on front line in fighting terrorism and how

important is to have strong partnership with Pakistan in this fight.

That is how we will succeed.”

Senator Sheldon White House congratulated the Pakistan Army on

achieving the successes and said that he never believed that he was

visiting the area of South Waziristan which was next to impossible

a few years back.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa

accompanied the visiting delegation.