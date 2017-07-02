US Senate’s Armed Services Committee delegation meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 2 (APP): A delegation of the US Senate’s

Armed Services Committee headed by Senator John McCain on Sunday

called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visiting delegation included senator Lindsey Graham,

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator David

Perdue and senior members of staff, according to a news release of

Inter Services Public Relations.

Mr Jonathan, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan also accompanied the delegation.

The delegation was briefed about regional security situation

including Afghanistan. The delegation was also briefed how Pakistan

has positively contributed towards peace and stability in the

region.

The COAS thanked the Senators for the visit and efforts for

forging mutual understanding of the Geo-Political/security situation

and challenges ahead.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite

constraints and shall continue its efforts for peace and stability.

In this regard enduring Pakistan-US security cooperation is a key

factor.

Senator McCain appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s

contributions and sacrifices in War on terror.

The senator agreed on importance of Pakistan-Afghan security

cooperation and coordination.