US Secretary of State arrives in Beijing

BEIJING (China) March 18 (APP): China and the United States are now in close communication on arranging a meeting between the two presidents and exchanges at other levels, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday afternoon.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint press conference after their meeting.

“We attach great importance to your visit,” Wang told media after his

meeting with Tillerson here.

It is Tillerson’s first visit to China since he assumed office last month.

Tillerson said, he was delighted to be in Beijing with the opportunity

to continue discussions with the Chinese side.