US, regional countries should play role for halting human rights vioIations in IHK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said United States or any other country from the region having influence over India should play role for halting human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had given

suggestion at United Nations General Assembly Session to appoint a representative from international institution for compiling report of HR violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan wanted to have dialogue with India for permanent

peace in the region, but for this, India should stop provocative

activities at working boundary in which many civilian were killed

and injured, he said.

Pakistan had raised the voice at SAARC ministerial

conference about peace in South Asian region, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan would continue fight against terrorists

till complete elimination of terrorism across the country.