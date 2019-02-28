NEW YORK, Feb 28 (APP):American print and electronic media Thursday featured Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of dialogue to India aimed at de-escalating the heightened tensions between the two countries after Pakistani jets shot down two Indian war planes.
While it is too early for editorial comments, some officials, academics and experts have made favourable comments.
US press highlights PM Imran Khan’s peace offer to India amid escalating tensions
