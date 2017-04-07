US participants of Second Round of US-Pakistan Bilateral Dialogue call on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Friday said the exchanges so far with the new American administration have been warm and cordial and that both sides were keen to build a strong and mutually beneficial relationship to promote common interests and shared goals.

According to a foreign office statement, he was talking to a group of

former senior US officials and experts on South Asia, including Ambassador Robin Raphel, Ambassador Richard Boucher, Tricia Bacon, David Smith and Michael Kugelman.

The delegation, visiting Islamabad to participate in the Second Round of

US-Pakistan Bilateral Dialogue, organized by the Regional Peace Institute in Islamabad, called on him here.

In welcoming the dialogue participants from the US, the SAPM thanked

them for their contributions in promoting understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

He highlighted the need for continuous dialogue and communication

between the two countries in view of the importance of the relationship for both, as well as for promoting peace and security in the region.

All such dialogue opportunities, Fatemi stressed, provided a good

opportunity to bridge the gap in perceptions in Washington on Pakistan and its policies and the changing realities on the ground.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial

relationship with the US.

He also briefed the US visitors on the important gains made by

Pakistan in fighting terrorism, duly manifested in the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The upbeat assessments on Pakistan’s economic performance and prospects by international agencies and institutions and growing investor interest and confidence in Pakistan, he stressed, was a reflection of sound economic policies pursued by the government, over the past four years.

The dialogue participants from Pakistan including Chief Executive

Officer, Regional Peace Institute, Raoof Hassan, former Finance Minister, Hafiz Pasha.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq and former Inspector General, Tariq Khosa, also joined the delegation at the lunch hosted by the special assistant following the call.