US officials confirm reports laptop ban on planes lifted: Report

WASHINGTON, July 21 (APP): US officials have confirmed report that a

ban imposed on carrying laptops in the cabins of planes coming into the United States from 10 Middle Eastern countries has been lifted.

The ban had been imposed in March amid fears that terrorists were

working on bombs that can be hidden in laptops and tablets could avoid airport security detection.

Some safety experts are concerned about allowing laptop in planes with

lithium ion batters that are prone to catch fire due to overheating, raising the risk of fire. But according to reports, the Federal Aviation Administration is telling airlines that devices with lithium batteries should be placed in carry-on baggage and not placed in checked luggage.

On the lifting on ban on laptop in planes, the US officials confirmed

that no airlines are now under restrictions with regard to personal electronic devices anywhere in the world all have undertaken additional security measures to make global aviation community more secure.

A statement issued to the CBS news by the US authorities said that

airlines and nations had taken quick and decisive action to ensure aviation safety and airline have implemented enhanced security measures as a result of close cooperation between the Department of Homeland Security and TSA.

The ban imposed in March had affected airlines operating from 10 Middle Eastern countries and came amid the efforts by the Trump administration to clamp a temporary ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as part of security measures.

The administration won a partial victory last month when the Supreme

Court allowed the enforcement of ban, imposed through a presidential executive order that had been withheld by various appeal courts, terming it discriminatory towards a people of particular faith. But, while allowing the enforcement of the executive order, the court said those with close links to family and US institution will be excluded.

The report cited Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as saying that

the laptop ban was a stopgap measures until airports could enhance security.

The new security measures taken to improve airport security will not be

visible to passengers, according to Kelly, but there will be additional testing to ensure that computers carried in planes are working computers and not disguised bombs. It is likely that more people would be pulled aside for extra screening as a result of enhanced security measures.