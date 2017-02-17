US offers support to Pakistan after Shrine attack, says committed to security in South Asia

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (APP): The United States on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide bombing on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and offered its support to Pakistan to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying it stands by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The attack that killed more than 70 people and injured scores more sent shock waves across the large Pakistani American community which blamed the enemies of Pakistan for trying to sabotage efforts to bring development and progress in the county and derail its economy.

US State Department Spokesman Mark Toner in a statement strongly condemned the terror attack in Pakistan against peaceful worshipers at one of the country’s most revered Sufi shrines.

“We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and wish a full recovery for all of those injured. We also offer our support to the Government of Pakistan as it works to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” the spokesman said.

He said the attack was the latest in a series of violent acts this past week in Lahore, Balochistan, Peshawar and Mohmand Agency. “We stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remain committed to the security of the South Asia region,” he added.

The United States would continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and its partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism, the spokesman added.

More than 20 people have been killed in suicide attacks in Pakistan this week, before the Thursday’s bombing. Several community leaders while talking to APP expressed their deep anguish and grief over the loss of innocent lives and said the Pakistani American community stands by the government in this hour of need.

Ibrahim Paracha, a Washington-based businessman, said that the recent spike in terrorist attacks in Pakistan is part of a conspiracy and the government whose efforts has started to bear fruits as the country’s economy is now showing strong signs of growth and foreign investors are now looking at the country as an attractive destination for investment.

“China is making a record investment in Pakistan and enemies of the country are trying to create an environment of fear to discourage foreign investors,” he said.

Dr. Assadullah Mir, an educationist from the state of Maryland, said the entire Pakistani American community wants to send a message to the enemies of Pakistan that they will not succeed in their nefarious design and the overseas Pakistanis will thwart all such moves.

He also urged all political parties to set aside their political differences and do not let those who want to exploit any political disagreement to block the country’s path to development and prosperity.