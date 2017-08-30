US not ready to go back from Afghanistan: Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul

Qadir Baloch Wednesday said the US President’s speech showed that he was

not ready to call back his army from Afghanistan and not sincere to

resolve the matter of Afghan refugees.

Talking to PTV, he said United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

(UNHCR) had reduced the amount of Afghan refugees from 400 dollars to

200 dollars after the US President Donald Trump’s speech.

The minister said more than three million Afghan refugees were living

in Pakistan from four decades.

Replying to a question, he said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour

of Pakistan and development was linked with peace in both the countries.

Afghanistan should realize the ground realities of the region and

work for durable peace there and Pakistan would support every

initiative in that regard, he added.

To another query, he said Iran was our friend and neighboring Muslim

country, who had always cooperated with Pakistan in every difficult time.