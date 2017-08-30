US not ready to go back from Afghanistan: Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul
Qadir Baloch Wednesday said the US President’s speech showed that he was
not ready to call back his army from Afghanistan and not sincere to
resolve the matter of Afghan refugees.
Talking to PTV, he said United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
(UNHCR) had reduced the amount of Afghan refugees from 400 dollars to
200 dollars after the US President Donald Trump’s speech.
The minister said more than three million Afghan refugees were living
in Pakistan from four decades.
Replying to a question, he said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour
of Pakistan and development was linked with peace in both the countries.
Afghanistan should realize the ground realities of the region and
work for durable peace there and Pakistan would support every
initiative in that regard, he added.
To another query, he said Iran was our friend and neighboring Muslim
country, who had always cooperated with Pakistan in every difficult time.
