US NGO thanked for donating skin grafts for victims of Pakistan’s oil tanker fire

CHICAGO, July 1 (APP): Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago Faisal Niaz

Tirmizi has, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, thanked an American non-governmental organization (NGO) for donating skin grafts for the victims of the oil tanker explosion near Bahawalpur.

“We greatly appreciate the spirit of compassion shown by Community

Tissue Services, USA, for the kind donation,” he said in a statement Friday.

The June 25 oil tanker explosion killed over 190 people and left many of

them with severe burn injuries.

According to a press release, the Community Tissue Services contacted

the Pakistan Consulate to donate skin grafts for the wounded and the offer was accepted by the Government of Pakistan. The logistics for transportation of skin grafts in timely manner have been completed by the Pakistani Mission and authorities in Pakistan and the shipment will arrive Lahore on July 2, 2017, to provide the urgently-needed treatment to scores of burn patients.

Tirmizi said that the donation of skin grafts not only supplemented

Government of Pakistanâ€™s efforts to provide treatment to the victims but also gave hope to the families of wounded individuals in this hour of sorrow and grief. He particularly thanked Michael Blair, Director International Sales of Community Tissue Services, for reaching out to the Consulate in a timely manner and making arrangements for the dispatch of 114 square feet of skin grafts.