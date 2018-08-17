US media widely covers Imran’s election as Pakistan’s PM

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (APP):American news media Friday gave prominent coverage to the reports about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s election as the prime minister of Pakistan soon after the National Assembly vote.

Most television and radio broadcasts highlighted his illustrious cricketing career followed by his 22-year-long political struggle marked by his campaign against corruption and in defence of people’s rights.

Newspapers carried the story on their websites along with his photograph.