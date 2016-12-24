US Lockheed Martin to support target system on Pakistan’s Cobra helicopter

WASHINGTON, Dec 24 (APP): American arms giant Lockheed Martin Corp, under a $151 million contract deal, will support the Target Sight System (TSS) on US and Pakistan AH 1Z Cobra attack helicopters, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

The contract was awarded to the Florida based Lockheed Martin Corp, Missile and Fire Control by the US Defense Department, the

statement said.

“This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $284,600,293.

This contract combines purchases for the Navy (88 percent);

and the government of Pakistan (12 percent) under the Foreign

Military Sales (FMS) program,” the statement said.

The TSS is third generation forward looking infrared sensor with

a laser designator/rangefinder turret that provides target sighting

in day, night, or adverse weather conditions.

“The TSS provides the capability to identify and laser designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality.

Cobra helicopter has proved a lethal weapon in Pakistan’s efforts to wipe out terrorists’ dens, especially in rugged mountainous areas.

The work will be performed at two facilities in the state of Florida and is expected to be completed by January 2022.