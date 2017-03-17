‘US Legion of Merit’ award conferred on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to the USA, was conferred with US Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander) award by United States Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson in a ‘Full Honours Ceremony’ held at the US Navy Yard.

Upon the arrival, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was received by Admiral John Richardson and a smartly turned out the US Navy contingent presented him the guard of honour, a Pakistan Navy press release Friday said.

The US Legion of Merit is one of the highest military awards of the US armed forces that is bestowed for exceptionally meritorious conduct.

Later, Admiral Zakaullah called on Admiral Richardson in his office at Pentagon.

During the meeting the naval chief dilated upon matters of mutual

interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in

Indian ocean region.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked Admiral Richardson for active participation of the US Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 conducted by Pakistan Navy in Karachi.

Admiral Richardson highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region and congratulated Pakistan Navy for successful conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17.

Earlier, during the meetings with Special Representative for

Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow and Congressman Brad

Sherman, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in

fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

The dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions of

Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and

stability in the region.

Admiral Zakaullah also met Deputy Commander US Fleet Forces Command, Vice Admiral Richard Breckenridge at the US Fleet Forces Headquarters Norfolk Virginia, wherein he was given detailed briefings regarding the US Fleet Forces Command.