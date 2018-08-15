US lawmakers underline importance of US-Pakistan relations in Independence Day messages

WASHINGTON, Aug.15 (APP):US lawmakers stressed the importance of US-Pakistan relations in their messages on the 71th Anniversary of the country’s Independence, saying that Pakistan was crucial to American interests in South Asia.

Those who sent messages included Governor Jeff Colyer of Kansas , Senator Gary Peters, Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. J. Luis Correa (D-CA), member of the House’s Homeland Security, Rep. Brad Sherman and Ranking Member of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.

Gov. Colyer in his message extended sincerest greetings and said that such momentous occasions are a time to pay reverence to the memories of your national past, and to keep building up the friendships of the present. He wished a safe and joyous time of reflection, celebration and friendship.

Rep. Ed Royce, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the United States and Pakistan have a long history of cooperation. “As Chairman and a longtime member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I have had the opportunity to travel throughout Pakistan, and have been touched by the warmth of the people and their friendship,” he added.

Chairman Royce said that there was no greater bridge between Pakistan and the US than the Pakistani Diaspora, adding that this community has long kept me and others informed about U.S.-Pakistan relations, nurturing greater cooperation between the two countries.

Rep. J. Luis Correa said that the U.S.-Pakistan relationship is of great importance to the longevity and prosperity of our two nations. “As a member of the Department of Homeland Security Committee, I greatly appreciate the invaluable friendship our countries share.”

He said that Pakistan’s central role in the security and stability of South Asia is crucial to American interests in that region. ”The United States enjoys a multifaceted relationship with the

people of Pakistan, encompassing a wide scope of fields,” he added.

Eulogizing the Pakistani-American community, he said that it is a shared bond between the two countries. Pakistani-Americans are esteemed members of our communities and shining examples of the American Dream, he added.

Senator Gary Peters said that founded in 1947, under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan is a nation with a diverse cultural heritage and rich history. He said he appreciates the opportunity to join the nation in celebrating the 71st Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.

Rep. Brad Sherman, Ranking Member of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, appreciated the the significance of the U.S.-Pakistan relationship as well as the importance of the friendship between the two countries, the history of cooperation, and Pakistan’s role as an ally during the Cold War.

“I am committed to strengthening our bilateral relations and advancing our shared interests,” he said while adding that Pakistan’s policies were pivotal to the stability of South Asia and to American interests in that region.

He said that the U.S. has a broad-based relationship with the people of Pakistan in areas ranging from education and health to energy and trade to democracy.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Washington hosted an event to mark the country’s Independence Day. Those who attended included the Ambassador of Sri Lanka and US State Department’s Deputy Assistance Secretary of State Alice Wells.

Ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui thanked the distinguished guests and the large number of Pakistani American community who attended the function.

World renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan presented his popular songs that energized the entire audience which also sang with him. He participated in the event as a volunteer and not as a paid singer to pay homage to his motherland.

Deputy Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh said that the embassy has instituted the Medal of Excellence award to acknowledge outstanding services and the embassy was glad to offer the first award to the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.