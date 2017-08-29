US lawmaker call for strengthening Islamabad-Washington ties on Pakistan’s 70th anniversary

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (APP): An American lawmaker has urged Pakistan and the United States to work towards strengthening their relationship in a effort to meet common challenges.

Speaking to a large gathering of Pakistani-Americans, Democratic

Congressman Tom Suozzi said dialogue and better communications between the countries was the need of the hour. “We must work together in these challenging times,” he added.

The event, organized by the Pakistani Consulate General, marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan. It was attended by members of the Pakistani community, New York City officials and journalists.

Pakistan’s Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz, who welcomed the guests at

Sheraton in Flushing, Queens, gave a brief history of the struggle of Muslims of India for a separate homeland. He paid tributes to Pakistani-Americans for their contribution, and called for maintaining unity and renewing their resolve to work together for the greater progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Consul General Ejaz also introduced to the audience the famed

British-American mountaineer, Vanessa O’Brian, who last month conquered K-2, the world’s second tallest mountain. She told the cheering and slogan-chanting crowd that she had unfurled Pakistani and US flags a=t the summit.

In his remarks, Congressman Souzzi assured Pakistani-Americans that he would defend their rights and interests if they were discriminated against.

“I will do my best to protect your interests,” he added.

Suozzi profusely thanked Pakistan Consul General Ejaz, the host of the

evening, for organizing the event and paid tributes to the Pakistani community for their hard work and the contribution they were making for the progress of this country.

The event was rounded with a music programme in which local artists

performed.