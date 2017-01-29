US judge stays deportations under Trump Immigration order, but overall ban remains

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (APP): A federal judge granted an emergency

stay Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries

who have already arrived in the United States and those who are in

transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they cannot be removed

from the US.

The ruling halts President Donald Trump’s executive order

barring citizens from those countries — Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan,

Libya, Somalia and Yemen — from entering the US for the next

90 days.

“The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in

establishing that the removal of the petitioner and other

similarly situated violates their due process and equal

protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution,”

US District Judge Ann Donnelly wrote in her decision.

“There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of

removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury

to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations

subject to the January 27, 2017, Executive Order,” the ruling

said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued Saturday

evening in a federal court in New York for a nationwide stay

that would block the deportation of all people stranded in

US airports under what the group called “President Trump’s new

Muslim ban.”

The civil rights group is representing dozens of travelers

held at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday and Saturday,

including two Iraqis with ties to the US military who had been

granted visas to enter the United States.

But the stay does not strike down the full executive order,

meaning that the people who are currently abroad still cannot

come into the United States. What it does is “preserve the status

quo” for people who came to the US in the immediate aftermath of

the executive order, after having been granted visas allowing

them to legally come to the US (before the order was signed).

However, it prevents the hundreds of people detained at

airports Friday and Saturday from being deported, while the

court system susses out whether Trump’s executive order was

in fact legal.

Judge Donnelly ordered that the federal government was

restrained nationwide from “in any manner or any means

removing” people with previously approved refugee applications,

holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other

individuals from the seven countries.

Several reporters and activists were tweeting from the

hearing, and according to their accounts, Judge Donnelly –

who was nominated by former President Barack Obama and

confirmed to her judgeship in 2015 – seemed unimpressed

by the new government’s arguments against granting a

stay, according to media reports.

Judge Donnelly also told the federal government to

provide a list of everyone who’s been detained.

But it seemed clear that this is a temporary measure

halting part of Trump’s order, rather than a judicial

finding that the order is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the sweeping immigration order

remains in effect for people who aren’t already in transit

to the US or on American soil.

The refugee admissions programme won’t be approving new

refugees for at least four months, and new Syrian refugee

approvals are blocked indefinitely.

Lawful permanent residents of the US (like green card

holders) from those seven countries and pre-approved refugees

who are currently abroad do not have ‘permission’ to come back

to the US.

The various other changes Trump made to immigration policy,

such as cutting the yearly refugee target in half and favouring

‘religious minorities’ for those spots, are also untouched.

(Later Saturday, a second judge ruled that lawyers should

have ‘access to all legal permanent residents’ being detained

at the airport.)