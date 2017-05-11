US journalists delegation calls on Ambassador Aizaz in Washington DC

ISLAMABAD, May 11,(APP): Pakistan has made tremendous progress on security and economic fronts and is on the path of sustainable economic development, Pakistan Ambassador to US, Aizaz Chaudhry said .

According to a message received here Thursday From Washington DC, he was talking to a 6 member delegation of US Journalists who called on him before undertaking upcoming visit to Pakistan organized by International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ).

He said that perceptions about Pakistan were trailing behind and there

was a need to look at Pakistan with a fresh perspective.

On the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry briefed the US journalists from various media organizations about the tremendous sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and the tangible results achieved on ground.

The successful military campaign, Zarb-e-Azab has helped in clearing

adjoining areas near Pak-Afghan border. The results of counter terrorism operations have salutary impact on our economy as all economic indicators are pointing upwards. Investment is flowing in Pakistan from many countries in the world including the US.

Ambassador Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan has unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. Pakistan would not let its soil be used to launch or even plan attack against any other country in the region.

Commenting on Pakistan-US bilateral relations, Ambassador said that both Pakistan and USA by working together for decades have benefitted and we believe that Pakistan and US should continue working together in future as well.

While responding to a question on Afghanistan, Ambassador Chaudhry

remarked that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the peace in the entire region. History bears testimony to the fact that instability in Afghanistan always has a spillover effect in other countries of the region particularly Pakistan. Pakistan will actively take part along with other partners in finding out a political solution of the Afghan issue.

Towards the end of the meeting, Ambassador Chaudhry greatly appreciated the efforts of ICFJ in organizing Journalist exchange programs, sponsored by the US State Department. ICFJ takes American journalists to Pakistan and invites Pakistani Journalists to the US on regular basis. Such exchange initiatives promote harmony and better understanding about different cultures and faiths and bring people from both the countries closer to each other, he concluded.