NEW YORK, Jun 09 (APP):US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized President Donald Trump’s policy toward neighbouring Mexico after the White House agreed to suspend planned tariffs, saying “threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.“

Ms. Pelosi, a leading Democrat, said Trump had undermined America’s global leadership role by “recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbour to the south.”

President Trump announced Friday that the U.S. and Mexico had reached a deal, after he had previously threatened to slap 5 percent tariffs on all incoming goods from Mexico — a warning that had sparked concern from both Democrats and Republicans about the trade deal negotiated between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.