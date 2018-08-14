US felicitates Pak Govt, people on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, on behalf of the United States government, has extended best wishes to people of Pakistan on the Independence Day, besides expressing desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to advance the shared goals.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day,” a statement released by the US embassy in Islamabad Tuesday quoted Pompeo as saying.

He said for more than seven decades, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan had rested on the strong foundation of close ties between their peoples.

“In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia,” he added.