US expresses hope of strengthening bonds with Pakistan in Independence Day message

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (APP):The Unites States on Tuesday extended its best wishes on Pakistans Independence Day and expressed the hope to further strengthen strong bonds between the two countries in the years ahead, as Pakistan Americans celebrates the day with traditional enthusiasm.

Pakistans Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to mark the day, which was followed by a brief commemorative event. A message from the President of Pakistan was read out.

The embassy was due to hold a cultural event later in the day to be attended by a large number of Pakistani Americans and the US officials. World renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be the highlight of the event, who will perform national patriotic songs.

In a statement issued by the US State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on behalf of the Government of the United States of America, extended best wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan on the country Independence Day.

He recalled that for more than seven decades, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our two peoples.

In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia, he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Siddiqui extended warm greetings to Pakistani Americans and expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the development of their motherland.

He said that August 14 is the day of remembrance for the entire nation when the countrys forefathers and the people achieved their cherished goal of independence after rendering unparalleled sacrifices.

The Ambassador expressed the confidence for the development of the motherland and said that young Pakistanis used their right of vote in a big manner in the recently held general elections and the new government was all set to take charge.

The ambassador commended the efforts of the Pakistani Americans in building strong relations between Pakistan and the United States, both at the government as well as at the peoples level.

He expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the future development of Pakistan and the US-Pak relations. He said that further improving ties between Pakistan and the United States was his top priority, and extended his full support to the Pakistani Americans in their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the US.