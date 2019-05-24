ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):The United States (US) Ambassador Paul W Jones, Chargé d’Affaires a.i to Pakistan Friday called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and was briefed about the steps being taken by the government for macroeconomic stabilization and putting the economy on a sound footing.

The meeting discussed bilateral ties and underlined the need to further expand the scope of cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries, a finance ministry press release Friday said.

He also apprised the ambassador about the measures being taken by the government with reference to its international commitment on the Financial Action Task Force.

The meeting emphasized to restructure bilateral ties and focus more on promoting private sector and investment relationship.

The adviser mentioned that Pakistan had a long history of relationship with the US and both sides were required to further promote linkages between the people of the two countries.

He said Pakistan offered friendly environment for investment and US businessmen should benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The ambassador congratulated the adviser on assumption of the charge. He reiterated that economic and commercial relations between the two countries needed to be further strengthened.