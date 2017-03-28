US Embassy launches Entrepreneurship Speaker Series

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): The United States (US) Embassy launched its Entrepreneurship Speaker Series 2017 with the visit of American entrepreneur Rhett Power.

While Peter Power delivered a presentation at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on the theme of ‘Dos and Don’ts of Starting a Business.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rhett Power said 75 million young people around the world were without jobs and the best way to engage them in productive activities was to encourage them towards entrepreneurship, a statement issued by the ICCI Tuesday said.

Providing tips about launching successful business startups, he identified good business plan, strong support network, good customer service, strong financial discipline and sticking to budget as key tools for growth of startups.

He said startups with proper business plan were 30% more likely to succeed.

He said as the first speaker in the Entrepreneurship Speaker Series sponsored by the US Embassy, he found Pakistani entrepreneurs talented, bright and energetic.

He was of the view that Pakistan has a bright future for entrepreneurship.

Power is the co-founder of Wild Creations, a startup toy company that was named the 2010 Fastest Growing Business in South Carolina and from his experience be became an economic and small business development consultant.

Economic Officer of US Embassy, Mary Harrington said the US Embassy Entrepreneurship Speaker Series will sponsor additional programmes to support Pakistani entrepreneurs focused on various topics including marketing, intellectual property rights and curriculum development.

In his welcome address Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Malik stressed that Pakistan and the US should focus on developing strong linkages between their private sectors to further improve bilateral trade.

He lauded the initiative of the US Embassy for launching Entrepreneurship Speaker Series in Pakistan as it would attract youth towards business field and promote entrepreneurship culture in the country.

He also thanked Rhett Power for coming all the way from the USA to

deliver presentations on ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of Starting a Business.

He hoped that such programmes would encourage entrepreneurship

in Pakistan and would also develop partnerships between Pak-US

entrepreneurs leading to strong business linkages between the two

countries.