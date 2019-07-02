NEW YORK, Jul 02 (APP):The United States has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist organization, a move seen here as a significant step towards further improving Islamabad- Washington relations.

BLA is an armed separatist group which was involved in many attacks on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Balochistan. BLA has carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted some foreign engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, and a May 2019 attack against a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan, the State Department said in its designation.