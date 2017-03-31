US delivers Cessna aircraft to Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): The Office of Defense Representative-Pakistan made another delivery of Cessna aircraft to the Pakistan Army.

Since November 2016, the Pakistan Army has received six Cessna planes:

two Cessna 208 Caravans and four Cessna 206H aircraft, a statement issued by the US Embassy here Friday said.

These aircraft will assist the Pakistan Army with their air mobility

capability by enhancing the Army’s ability to conduct medical evacuations, as well as provide limited troop and equipment transport.

Pakistan’s Army Aviation Command thanked America for the generous

contribution. American security assistance continues to build the counter- terrorism capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces.

“The United States and Pakistan are stronger when we work together to combat terrorism,” the statement added.