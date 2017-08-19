US delegation visits North Waziristan Agency

RAWALPINDI Aug 19 (APP): United States delegation headed by General

Joseph L. Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA) on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army’s operations in NWA and

Pak-Afghan border security mechanism through enhanced surveillance measures, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation was also briefed about progress on the socio-economic

developments in the area, including return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

The delegation appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and

local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area.

The delegation also realized the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral

border security coordination.

Later, the delegation visited Army Public School (APS) Miranshah and

interacted with the students.

Earlier, upon arrival at NWA, the delegation was received by Commander

Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Chief of General Staff accompanied the delegation.