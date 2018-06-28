US Defense Secretary says forces engaged in killing TTP leader Fazlullah

WASHINGTON, June 28 (APP):US Defense Secretary James Mattis has confirmed that forces fighting in Afghanistan were engaged in killing leader of TTP Mullah Fazlullah in the remote Kunar province early this month.

Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a joint air operation about two weeks ago in Kunar, where he was hiding after the military operations in Pakistan by the army. Pakistan has repeatedly said that TTP militants have taken refuge in Afghanistan and were using the territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Fazullah was on Pakistan’s most wanted list and have been involved in barbaric terrorist activities, including the beheading of people in the scenic valley of Swat.

According to a transcript posted on the Pentagon’s official website, Secretary Mattis made the remarks about Fazullah while talking to journalists during his visit to Alaska.

In his opening remarks, he particularly mentioned about the Pakistani Taliban leader and said that the forces engaged against the terrorists basically killed Fazlullah. “He’s well known for ordering the attack on the school that killed around 130, well over a hundred mostly pupils, mostly children going to school, plus their teachers,” he added.

The Secretary said that it was Fazullah who ordered the attack in Swat which he described as one of the most stunningly beautiful places on Earth. “There, his reign was known until the Pakistan military threw him out, for the beheadings he was able to carry out there to impose his will, which didn’t last long but was certainly murderous while he was there,” the Secretary said, adding that he was the one who also ordered the murder of Malala Yousafzai.

Malala survived the attack and now lives in London and has received the Nobel Peace Prize for her leadership role in promoting education for children worldwide.

“He was the one who ordered her to be murdered as well. So the bottom line is, he’s dead,” the Secretary said.