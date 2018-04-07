US Cornell University call on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP):A group of students from US Cornell University met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during their visit to Pakistan. Students shared experience of their first ever visit to Pakistan and seeing Pakistan as a beautiful and peaceful country, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Students visited Lahore, Hunza valley, Remount Depot Mona and Islamabad during the visit.

The COAS shared his thoughts about Pakistan and its ongoing journey to enduring peace. He said that the youth had an important role to play in every field as they were the future leadership.

Referring to vibrant youth of Pakistan, the COAS credited successes in the war against terror to the bravery and motivation of the junior leadership, besides their contributions to national progress on the whole as part of the nation.

The students thanked the Army Chief and said that they were taking back home the first hand reality about peaceful and beautiful Pakistan.