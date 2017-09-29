US considers Pakistan important country of region: Zakaria

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Spokesman to the Foreign Office, Nafees

Zakaria Friday said United States (US) considered Pakistan as an important country of the region.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had held important meetings on

sideline of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session with high ranked

officials of various countries, he said talking to PTV.

The PM’s meeting with Vice President of United States was very

important, and both the countries wanted to engage each other, he said.

Pakistan had played a key role in assisting Afghanistan both

financially and domestically.

He said Pakistan had been hosting huge number of Afghan refugees for

decades which put heavy burden on our economy.

More than one million Afghan students were studying in Pakistani

institutions and many had gone back after getting education, he said.

Nafees Zakaria said there were no safe havens of terrorists in

Pakistan and we had rejected the allegations in this regard.

He said, Afghanistan was the country where these safe havens existed.

He added that Afghan government did not have its control on its 40

percent area.

The spokesman said Indian activities in Afghanistan had been shared

with Afghan and US government with proper evidence. Confessional statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav was also an evidence in this regard.

Pakistan had been holding high-level meetings with Afghanistan for

establishing better relations and moving ahead for resolving issues, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan bear huge significance with regard

to its geographical location as it play key role for regional connectivity.