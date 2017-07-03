US Congressional Delegation concludes visit to Pakistan, strengthens U.S.-Pak ties

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): United States Senator John

McCain, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman, leading

a delegation including Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator

Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator

David Perdue, concluded his visit to Pakistan here Monday.

According to foreign office announcement, the senators

thanked their Pakistani hosts for their hospitality. During their

visit to Pakistan the Senate delegation took an aerial tour of areas

of the Federally Administered Tribal Area and were able to see some

of the infrastructure projects built with American assistance.

In December 2016, the Embassy signed an agreement to provide

over 8.5 billion rupees for the Kurram Tangi dam project

in North Waziristan. Through the USAID grant more than 16,000

acres of farmland will be irrigated, enough to benefit 100,000

people, and when the overall project is complete the dam will

produce 18.4 megawatts of electricity. Also with United

States government assistance, last year the Government of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the 7.5 billion rupees Gomal

Zam irrigation project, which will generate 17.4 megawatts

of electricity, irrigate 191,000 acres in Tank and Dera

Ismail Khan Districts, while increasing business, trade, and jobs

for 30,000 households.

To date, the American government has also provided 9.9 billion

rupees in supporting law enforcement personnel in FATA, across a

wide range of projects, including the 1.4 billion rupee Takhta

Baig – Mattani road completed in August 2016 and construction of

more than 100 border outposts and defensive structures to

support the Government of Pakistan in their counter-terrorism activities.