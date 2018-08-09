US Congress likely to have its first woman lawmaker in November mid-term elections

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (APP):The daughter of a Palestinian migrant is likely to be the first woman to be elected to the US Congress in mid-term elections in November after she defeated her Democrat party rivals in the primary in the state of Michigan.

The 41-year-old Rashida Tlaib won the primary in Detroit, a deeply Democratic district, and is expected to face Republican David Dudenhoefer in the November election. She replace Democrat Representative John Conyers who served in the house for more than 50 years.

There are currently two Muslim lawmakers in the House, but Tlaib will be the first Muslim woman to be elected. She was one of some 90 American Muslims running for office this year.

Talking to CNN last month, Tlaib said that it was not just being out there and flaunting the faith but exposing Islam in such a pivotal and impactful way, through public service. Tlaib was the first Muslim woman ever to serve in Michigan’s state legislature.

“She may be the first Muslim congresswoman, but she just opened the door for millions of Rashidas to follow. As a Muslim and Arab father of a 9-month-old baby girl, I’ve never felt more hopeful about my daughter’s future,” her father said after her primary win.

Tlaib was supported by the progressive wing of the party, including Justice for Democrats group, which backed the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another progressive activist who stunned people but beating Democratic establishment candidate in New York in June.

Like other Democratic candidate, Tliab has been critical of President Donald Trump and was arrested two years ago for disrupting a Trump speech in Detroit.

Tlaib is only the second Muslim woman ever elected to a state legislature across the United States and served three terms in the House. She was the Democratic leader of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

Tlaib was born Palestinian immigrant parents in Detroit where she was raised and then got married to Fayez Tliab. The couple had two sons.

She got her law degree from Western Michigan University and served as an attorney and advocate for the non-profit Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice in Detroit, after she was unable to contest the fourth term under the state law.

While at the center, she worked on campaigns against anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bigotry and forced the state to return millions of dollars to thousands of people unjustly accused of unemployment employment fraud.