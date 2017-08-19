US CENTCOM commander calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): General Joseph L. Votel, Commander U.S.

CENTCOM, along with his delegation Saturday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between Pakistan and US,

mutual cooperation and regional situation were discussed.

Foreign Minister Khawja Mohammad Asif, Defence Minister Khurrum Dastgir,

NSA Gen (R) Nasir Janjua and Foreign Secretary were also present during the meeting.