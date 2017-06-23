US-based Sikh body calls for American Congressional delegation to assess rights situation in Indian Punjab

NEW YORK, June 23 (APP): Ahead of next week’s meeting between Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Washington, a U.S.-based

Sikh rights group has urged American lawmakers to send a delegation to the

“Indian-held” Punjab to assess and report to Congress about the recent spate of human

rights violations of the Sikh community.

In a press release, the Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) said that its delegation

met with Senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives on June 20 and

21 on Capitol Hill and discussed the issues of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution which

strips Sikhs of their separate religious identity by labeling them as Hindus and by denying

the group the basic right to self-determination.

They also brought to light incidents in which members of Sikh community

have endured violence perpetrated by the Modi regime.

“On one hand, the recent events raise a serious question on the

religious and political freedoms available to the Sikh community in Modi’s India, despite

hollow claims of “secularism” and “freedom of religion”, a memorandum submitted to

the lawmakers said.

“While on the other hand, the treatment of Sikhs by the Indian state,

heightened and increased under Modi, necessarily follows the pattern through which the

Indian government has dealt with Sikhs in the past when the Armed Forces of India and

other security agencies carried out so-called ‘counter insurgency operations’ in Punjab to

crush the Sikhs’ rights movement during the 80s and 90s.”

“Since religious freedom functions at the core of American values, we have

asked the members of the Congress to stand against the persecution of Sikhs under

Modi regime,” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal advisor to SFJ, said in a statement.

“Sikhs in India are targeted for campaigning to restore their separate religious

identity and their inalienable rights to self-determination.”

With the support of Sikh Gurudawara Committees from across America, the

press release said, the Sikhs For Justice would stage a Punjab Independence Rally

coinciding with the Modi-Trump summit, on Monday, June 26, in front of White House.