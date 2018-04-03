US-based Kashmiri organizations condemn Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON, April 3 (APP):The US-based Kashmiri organizations have condemned the reaction action by the Indian armed

forces that killed some 20 innocent civilians, calling on the world community to prevent the

continuing massacres of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement, issued in Washington, the Kashmiri American Council (KAC) demanded that

the Indian forces must be held responsible for the killing of the innocent people in the recent action

that also injured 200 people.

“The democracies of the world cannot close their eyes to the plight of the people of Kashmir,”

said Professor Imtiaz Khan, President, Washington-based Kashmiri American Council, adding

that the world has responsibility and a moral obligation to help those who cannot defend

themselves.

Khan added that India has shown to the world once again that it prefers destruction to

dialogue, but the only way the crisis in Kashmir will ever be resolved peacefully is through

dialogue and negotiated settlement between all parties concerned – Pakistan, India and

the people of Kashmir.

The KAC calls upon the United Nations to stop India’s gross violations of human rights

in Kashmir and help the people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination as

promised not only by India and Pakistan but also by the United Nations.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum, another prominent Kashmiri organization said

that the unresolved conflict over Kashmir between Pakistan and India threatens the

international peace and security of the world.

“It is far past time for the United Nations to take forceful action in order to restore

peace and justice in Kashmir,” said Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World

Kashmir Awareness Forum during the 43rdAnnual Convention of Islamic Circle of North

America (ICNA) that was held in Baltimore Convention Center on Easter Weekend.

He said that the Kashmir conflict could not be ignored and warned that the potential

for genocide was very real and massive killings of innocent civilians had already occurred

in the past in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOC) and it continues till today unabated.

“All the parties need to understand that ultimately the Kashmir issue will only be

resolved across the table through tripartite negotiations between Governments of

India and Pakistan and the leadership of the people of Kashmir.

“If that is true, then why wait,” Dr. Fai said adding that any delay would cause

more death and destruction in the region.

Another Kashmir leader, Dr. M. A. Dhar, reiterated that denying Kashmiris the

right to self-determination was a very dangerous game, particularly when the will

for self-determination has only grown stronger with the passage of time.