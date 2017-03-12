US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was ‘fired’ by Trump after not resigning

NEW YORK, Mar 12 (APP): An outspoken U.S. federal prosecutor, known for crusading against public corruption, has said that he was fired by the Trump administration.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was born in India to a Sikh father and Hindu mother, made the announcement on Twitter amid reports that he was not complying with Attorney General Jeff Session’s order on Friday to resign along with other 45 prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY (Souther District of New York) will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” Bharara said in a tweet message.

Although US attorneys are commonly substituted at the beginning of new administrations, the decision to sack Bharara came as a surprise since he reportedly met in November with then President-elect Trump, who specifically asked him to remain Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor and he accepted the offer.

This is while Attorney General Sessions had also called on Bharara to remain in his post, as cited in local press reports.

Some reports further indicated that the New York prosecutor would refuse to resign and had told his section chiefs that he may challenge Sessions to fire him.

Bharara built a reputation in New York by going after major banks and the Wall Street. His office has been working through an investigation of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and was slated to begin the trials of two close allies to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.