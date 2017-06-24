US assures continuing support after Pakistan bomb attacks

WASHINGTON, June 24 (APP): The United States has condemned

the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said that it would continue

to work with the government to combat the threat of terrorism.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their

families. We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan

and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism.

We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region

in their fight against terrorism,” according to a statement issued

by the US State Department.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Friday that coalition killed

a key Islamic State of Iraq and Syria financial facilitator with an airstrike in Abu Kamal, Syria on, June 16.

Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, a Syrian native and an

experienced terrorist financial facilitator, moved millions of

dollars for the terror organization’s attack and logistics network.

He owned the Hanifa Currency Exchange in Abu-Kamal, which he used

along with a network of global financial contacts to move money

into and out of ISIS-controlled territory and across borders on

behalf of the group, said a Pentagon report.

The US Treasury Department had on Dec. 13, 2016 imposed

sanctions on al-Rawi and his company Hanifa Currency Exchange’s

branch in Abu Kamal, Dec. 13, 2016, which was the first US

action specifically targeting ISIS-affiliated money-services

businesses.

Al-Rawi pledged loyalty to ISIS in 2014 and used his network

of global financial contacts to help ISIS conduct weapons and

ammunition deals at a time when the terrorist group was seizing

land and committing atrocities across Syria and Iraq.

In 2015, he facilitated ISIS financial transactions and

money storage, including payments to ISIS foreign terrorist

fighters; his property was also used by senior ISIS leaders

for weekly meetings.