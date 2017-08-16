US army central command delegation on three-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): A six-member US delegation of United States

Army Central Command led by Lieutenant General Michael Garrett is on a three-day visit to Pakistan this week.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, on his first

visit to Pakistan, LTG Garrett and the members of delegation met with the Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff, the Director General of Military Training and the Director General of Military Operations at the Army General Headquarters.

LTG Garrett also met with the Director General of Joint Staff and

Director General of Joint Warfare and Training to discuss operations, training, and other areas of military cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

LTG Garrett also visited the National Counter Terrorism Training

Centre in Pabbi, Punjab province where the center’s director briefed the delegation on Pakistani efforts to train soldiers to fight terrorist groups.

“It was my distinct honor to visit Pakistan,” said LTG Garrett. “This

visit is significant in continuing to build the relationship between our two

militaries and countries, one of our key partnerships in the region.”

US Army Central Command engages with Pakistan’s military leadership

and organizations primarily through military-to-military information exchanges, regional symposia and multilateral and bilateral exercises.

These events allow both countries to build relationships necessary to

advance counterterrorism efforts in the region.