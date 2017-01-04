US Ambassador pays courtesy call on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Acting US Ambassador Jonathan Pratt paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the finance ministry here on Wednesday.

The finance minister and Jonathan Pratt discussed matters of bilateral

interest including trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the US, said a press release issued here.

Jonathan Pratt said Pakistan was an important ally of the US.

He said improvement in both the security situation and also macroeconomic indicators infused confidence for the US investment to Pakistan.

The finance minister said after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He appreciated the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan-US ties would strengthen even further under the new US administration.