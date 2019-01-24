US ambassador Paul W. Jones meets Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):US Ambassador Paul W.Jones met Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at his Chamber at Parliament House and exchanged views over the relationship and mutual friendship between the two countries.

While meeting the US Ambassador Paul W. Jones over a luncheon meeting, Deputy Chairman Senate discussed matters of mutual concern and importance for both the countries, a press release said on Thursday.

Matters pertaining to regional as well as the global situation came under discussion. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla hoped that the historic relationship between the two countries would keep growing with close collaboration in diverse areas and fields.

Later US Ambassador, Paul W. Jones visited the Gali-e-Dastoor and Senate Museum.