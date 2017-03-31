US ambassador meets Pakistani women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): American Ambassador David Hale

met over 60 Pakistani women entrepreneurs, corporate

executives, and capacity-building organizations here at the

US Embassy for a Supply Chain Diversity Expo hosted by the

US-Pakistan Women’s Council and WECREATE/Pakistan.

Ambassador Hale congratulated the entrepreneurs on

starting businesses and urged them to continue to inspire

others with their creativity and determination, a press

release issued by the US Embassy here on Friday said.

The US Ambassador also recognized WECREATE/Pakistan and

USPWC Corporate Member Companies, including Proctor and

Gamble, TRG, Engro, PepsiCo, General Electric, Citibank and

The Coca-Cola Company for providing women-owned businesses the

opportunity to market their products and services to industry

leaders.

“The U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council is a model of

assistance that mobilizes female talent, builds international

economic ties, and promotes economic growth and social

stability, all of which benefit both Pakistan and America,”

Ambassador Hale said.

Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo briefed the entrepreneurs

on their procurement processes and offered to help interested

female suppliers connect with relevant procurement teams in

their companies.

During this session, Procter & Gamble’s Communication

Manager, Claudia Manuel, said “When Pakistani women succeed,

we all win.” USPWC intends to facilitate continuing

connections through its networking platform and working with

TRG to host a second supply chain diversity event in Karachi

later this year.

Women entrepreneurs attending the event had received

training at WECREATE/Pakistan, and the Lahore University of

Management Sciences (LUMS) through the U.S. Embassy-supported

Pakistan Women Entrepreneur Program (PWEP) managed in

partnership with American University.

Participants from the World Bank’s WomenX

entrepreneurship training program, conducted with Enclude at

Government College University, also took part in the event.

The Expo is the second in a series of events planned

under the USPWC supply chain diversity initiative, which aims

to help women-owned businesses access sustainable markets by

linking them with corporate procurement representatives.

The first of these events occurred in April 2016 at

Packages Limited in Lahore.