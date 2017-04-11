US acknowledges Pak Army role towards regional peace, appreciates launch of operation to eliminate terror

RAWALPINDI, April 11 (APP): The United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

During the meeting, matters of regional security and mutual interest were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.