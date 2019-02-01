US $ 300 mln infrastructure investment to set foundation for Digital Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):A telecommunications infrastructure services provider would invest up to US$ 300 million in next five years to introduce innovations and support faster, better and more cost-efficient shared network throughout Pakistan.

The edotco group has already invested US $ 100 million to establish and grow local operations and planning to invest around US $ 50-60 million annually for next five years to transform the telecommunication industry towards achieving digital Pakistan ambitions with smart solutions.