Turkish Ambassador hosts reception to commemorate Repubic Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP)::Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin hosted a reception to commemorate 94th Republic Day of Turkey here at the embassy premises on Monday.

With Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif as chief guest, the reception was attended by Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, politicians, diplomats and others.

The Turkish Ambassador joined by the chief guest and other dignitaries cut the cake to commemorate the day. National anthems of Pakistan and Turkey were also played on the occasion.

The ambassador on the occasion also read out a message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and highlighted the achievements and important milestones of the republic.

President Erdogan in his message focused on the importance of young generation, who, he said, played a vital role in the country’s liberation war.

The Turkish youth worked day and night to serve the country and nation, he added.