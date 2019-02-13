Upto $15 bln investments to come with Saudi Crown Prince’s visit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif here on Wednesday said the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan was expected to bring investments upto $15 billion in different sectors, particularly energy.

Talking to APP, he said, “this would be a historical and highest-ever foreign investment in the country”.

He said that four agreements would be signed between the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince, scheduled on Saturday, February 16.

These include upto $10 billion agreement on establishment of Oil Refinery in coastal city Gwadar, $4 billion agreement for development of alternate energy and agreement for development of mineral and mines sector in Balochistan province, Haroon added.