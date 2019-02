ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that uplifting the living standard of the people, was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.In a meeting with the PTI’s Members of the National Assembly, hailing from Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, the prime minister urged the parliamentarians to carry forward the measures taken for the betterment of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reform the education and health sectors in the province, said a PM Office statement.