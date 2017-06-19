Uplift of women embroiderers is government’s top priority: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer
Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that the government was
prioritizing to facilitate the women embroiderers and linking their
businesses with e-commerce.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the women shawl
embroiderers, the minister said skilled women coming from all four
provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the exhibition were an
asset for the country which needed to be equipped with modern
marketing and business tools.
Chairperson Banazir Income Support Program (BISP) Marvi Memon
was also present at the exhibition held here at LoK Virsa.
He said the government wanted to introduce new laws for the
regulation of e-commerce in evolving linkage with skilled manpower
of handmade embroidery in all over the country.
He said that new legislation would provide easy mechanism for
payment to these worker as maintain privacy and date base for
industry.
According to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vision, “We will
facilitating the embroidery worker to introduce their brands in
international market to get better opportunity and high payment.”
This is good way of the expression to introduce the country’s art
at international forums as same employment opportunity for the
workers from remote regions of the country,he added.
The minister said the government had introduced the 4G and now
users of the technology had increased from 3 million 30 million in
past three years.
He said that now these women embroidery worker would get
international exposure through the modern electronic system, which
encouraged and empower the women in all over the country.
He said that now they would avail chance of online payments
through modern electronic system.
He hailed the efforts of BISP for encouraging the women in
small entrepreneur and empower them.
While addressing on the occasion, Chairperson BISP, Marvi
Memon highlighted the different aspect of women empowerment through
the small business in all over the country.
She hailed the skills of women embroidery workers and women
were the back bone of country’s economy.
Minister for Port and Shipping, Hasil Khan Bazenjo called for
supporting the women embroidery worker in Balochistan as they need
support to introduce their hand made in international market.
Director General Lok Virsa Fouzia Saeed thanked to the women
participants of the exhibition and urged to highlight their skill at
international forum.
