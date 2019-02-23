Uplift of South Punjab among govt’s priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that it was among government’s priorities to uplift South Punjab region by addressing its deprivations.

In a meeting with a renowned politician from South Punjab’s PP 218 constituency Malik Zafar Raan at Bani Gala, who also announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister said the new local government system announced by his party would empower the people in real terms.