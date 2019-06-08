ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said development of the merged tribal areas was on the top priority of the government which was focusing upon provision of health, education and other facilities, besides law and order situation in these areas.

Lauding immense sacrifices of the residents of erstwhile tribal areas for the solidarity of the country, the prime minister said the government was specially focusing upon the social and economic uplift of these areas, so as to improve living standard of their residents and bring it at par with rest of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.